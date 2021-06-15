TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Stock Position Trimmed by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,419,000 after buying an additional 229,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after buying an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF remained flat at $$45.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

