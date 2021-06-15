Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) Insider Brian Raven Buys 900,000 Shares

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI) insider Brian Raven acquired 900,000 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Shares of LON TAVI traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4.85 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 11,532,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,095. Tavistock Investments Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.90 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.58. The stock has a market cap of £29.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.79.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

