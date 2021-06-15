Tapmydata Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $105,528.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00429101 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01190546 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

