Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the May 13th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Talon Metals stock remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 458,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,635. Talon Metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

