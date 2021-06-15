Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS remained flat at $$17.47 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,385. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TALS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.