Talaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TALS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, June 16th. Talaris Therapeutics had issued 8,825,000 shares in its IPO on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TALS opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

