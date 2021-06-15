Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the May 13th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

In other news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $28,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Taitron Components in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

