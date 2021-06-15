Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SCMWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

