Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the May 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SCMWY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 7,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.98.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
