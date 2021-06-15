Swiss National Bank Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Yext by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Yext by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $72,842.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $451,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,028 shares in the company, valued at $48,141,286.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,085 shares of company stock worth $981,758 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

