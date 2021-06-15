Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Purple Innovation worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth $483,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,793.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

