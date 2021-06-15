Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

