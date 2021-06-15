Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,500 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

