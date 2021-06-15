Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $5,185,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $5,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.