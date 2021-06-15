suterusu One Day Volume Tops $235,555.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. suterusu has a total market cap of $26.00 million and $235,555.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00780292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043239 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

