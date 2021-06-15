SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $9.31 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.31 or 0.00023111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $280.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 224,150,319 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

