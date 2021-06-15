Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 26,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,438 shares of company stock worth $10,639,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

