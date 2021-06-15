Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Trading Down 0%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 2,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

