Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.61. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

