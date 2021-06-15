Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 27,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 37,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

