Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Financial Call Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 27,868 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.
Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.86. 37,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
