Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,354% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of TPVG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. Equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

