STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of STERIS worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

STERIS stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.94.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.