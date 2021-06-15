Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.98

Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 5505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $658.87 million, a PE ratio of -89.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

