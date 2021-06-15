Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 9,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,430,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stem alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,825,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.