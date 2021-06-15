Stellar Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and $858.57 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00166331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00184938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.01019247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,334.09 or 0.99514504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,118 coins and its circulating supply is 23,136,435,259 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

