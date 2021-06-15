Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

