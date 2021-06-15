Stealth (XST) Trading Up 21% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $8,989.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051397 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043809 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

