State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 5,008 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.87.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.