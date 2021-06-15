State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 143,703 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143,703 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

NYSE PBF opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.99. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

