State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,033 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:AB opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

