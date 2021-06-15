State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $497,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,964 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

