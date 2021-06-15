State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $515,000 Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Universal were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $258,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UVV opened at $57.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

