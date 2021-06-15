State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 2,333 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 145.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 91.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last ninety days. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.39%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

