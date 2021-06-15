State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 19,200 Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Aegion worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 1,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 341,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aegion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

AEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aegion stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Aegion Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.