State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,050 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,070,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 561,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

The E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

