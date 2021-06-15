State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Tim Minges bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE TUP opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.05.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

