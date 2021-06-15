State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $579,000 Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

SKT stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

