State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $568,000 Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth about $70,652,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth about $24,392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 147,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGLN stock opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

