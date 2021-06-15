StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to post $159.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $671.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

SRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StarTek by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in StarTek during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

