StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 190.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRHBF remained flat at $$0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94. StarHub has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.