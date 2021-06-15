SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SQZ Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors 1116 4442 9797 185 2.58

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 179.60%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.27%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million -$50.52 million -1.47 SQZ Biotechnologies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.52

SQZ Biotechnologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than SQZ Biotechnologies. SQZ Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

