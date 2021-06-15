Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $60.02.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 over the last quarter.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

