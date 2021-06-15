Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) Insider Michelle Motion Sells 28,301 Shares

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) insider Michelle Motion sold 28,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £46,696.65 ($61,009.47).

Michelle Motion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Michelle Motion acquired 13,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

SPR stock traded up GBX 2.52 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 167.52 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 75,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,780. Springfield Properties Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £171.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

