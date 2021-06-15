Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. 201,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

