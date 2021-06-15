Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sotherly Hotels were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOHO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SOHO opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

