Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.41

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.413 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Sonova alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.