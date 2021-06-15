Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 522,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

