SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SWI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

