Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STWRY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $$11.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.4432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.11%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

