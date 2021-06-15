SmartKey (SKEY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $41.41 million and $1.79 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.62 or 0.00783370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00084422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043248 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

