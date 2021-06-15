SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter worth about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter worth about $8,833,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

